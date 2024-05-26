Assetmark Inc. Acquires 1,273 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in argenx by 339.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 581,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,925,000 after purchasing an additional 449,151 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of argenx by 377.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,788,000 after acquiring an additional 340,482 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 103.2% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 344,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,300,000 after acquiring an additional 174,894 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 76.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 316,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,542,000 after acquiring an additional 137,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of argenx by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 128,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,877,000 after acquiring an additional 89,153 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARGX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $472.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.68.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $367.07 on Friday. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $327.73 and a 1 year high of $550.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $378.52 and its 200 day moving average is $400.95.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

