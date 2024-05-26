Assetmark Inc. Acquires 1,943 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 381.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $62.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.75. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.29 and a 1-year high of $65.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALE shares. Mizuho increased their price target on ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

