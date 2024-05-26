Assetmark Inc. Acquires 2,114 Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sylvamo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 3.0% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 170.2% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,500 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $94,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 12,225 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $699,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,566,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,249 shares in the company, valued at $710,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,574 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SLVM opened at $72.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.16 and its 200-day moving average is $55.26. Sylvamo Co. has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $72.36.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.38 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sylvamo from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

