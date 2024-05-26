Assetmark Inc. Acquires 7,227 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 81.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 987.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,607,000 after buying an additional 282,186 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after buying an additional 13,881 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,257,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,390,000 after buying an additional 393,079 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $141.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $99.06 and a 12-month high of $142.50.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

