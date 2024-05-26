Assetmark Inc. Acquires 822 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 87.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.50.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $410.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $298.86 and a 12-month high of $417.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $390.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

