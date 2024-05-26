Assetmark Inc. Boosts Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 271.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total transaction of $305,596.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 163,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,845,538.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total transaction of $305,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 163,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,845,538.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $1,701,107.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,061 shares in the company, valued at $35,723,251.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,608 shares of company stock valued at $57,924,835 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEAM. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.22.

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM opened at $168.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.03 and a beta of 0.67. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $156.44 and a 1-year high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

