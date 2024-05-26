Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Essent Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESNT. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Essent Group in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Essent Group by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.25.

Essent Group Stock Performance

ESNT stock opened at $56.19 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $59.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.42.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $298.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.69 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.40% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $140,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,525.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Profile

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.