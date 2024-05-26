Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,467 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 548.4% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 112.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 125.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.66. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

