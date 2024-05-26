Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 103,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,537,000 after buying an additional 18,159 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $693,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL opened at $150.87 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $152.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.85.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

