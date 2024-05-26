Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in NMI by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 154,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 65,788 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in NMI by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 804,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,878,000 after purchasing an additional 147,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFC Investments LLC bought a new position in NMI in the fourth quarter worth about $762,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.16.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.76 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 56.26%. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James G. Jones sold 54,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $1,655,784.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James G. Jones sold 54,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $1,655,784.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $93,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,668.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,763 shares of company stock worth $3,808,175 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

