Assetmark Inc. Buys 700 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NSIT. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,365,498.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,316,948.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,365,498.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,316,948.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $2,010,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,205,471.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,278 shares of company stock worth $5,229,698 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $208.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.49 and a 12-month high of $212.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.75.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on NSIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Insight Enterprises

About Insight Enterprises

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.