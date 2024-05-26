Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Prudential Financial by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 37,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRU. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James cut Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $121.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.25.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $119.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.40 and a 12-month high of $121.39. The firm has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,350.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,536 shares of company stock valued at $19,245,606 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

