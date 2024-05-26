Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.91.

American Tower Stock Down 0.4 %

AMT opened at $185.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.16. The company has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.71. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,757 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

