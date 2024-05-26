Assetmark Inc. Has $1.57 Million Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in National Grid during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in National Grid during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in National Grid by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in National Grid during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NGG. StockNews.com upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,050.00.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $60.69 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $73.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $2.4939 dividend. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

