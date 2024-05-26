Assetmark Inc. Has $1.77 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU opened at $116.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.33. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $89.69 and a 1 year high of $117.12.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.