Assetmark Inc. Has $2.04 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,367,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,216,000 after purchasing an additional 229,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,845 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,974,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,814,000 after purchasing an additional 138,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,048,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,206,000 after purchasing an additional 682,586 shares in the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $87.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.36. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.52 and a 1 year high of $87.98.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

