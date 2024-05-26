Assetmark Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in BeiGene by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,871,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,384,000 after buying an additional 588,294 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,186,000 after acquiring an additional 69,297 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 173,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 107,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,371,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 102,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BGNE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.93.

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 37,668 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total value of $6,178,305.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,694.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BeiGene news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total value of $66,330.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 37,668 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total value of $6,178,305.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,694.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,781 shares of company stock worth $10,222,381. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BeiGene stock opened at $152.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.08. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $126.97 and a one year high of $241.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.28.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.07) by $0.66. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $751.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.34) EPS. BeiGene’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

