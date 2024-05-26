Assetmark Inc. Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.88% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000.

NUBD stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78.

About Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

