Assetmark Inc. Increases Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ventas alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 151.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VTR. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR opened at $47.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.99, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $50.99.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s payout ratio is -947.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ventas news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at $597,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.