Assetmark Inc. Increases Stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 870.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,688,000 after purchasing an additional 213,014 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 49,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 28,283 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 554,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,518,000 after purchasing an additional 171,642 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,833,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,206,000 after purchasing an additional 24,116 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $43.26 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $67.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.03). Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $178.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $589,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,160.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $655,145 in the last three months. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Further Reading

