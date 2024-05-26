Assetmark Inc. Invests $2.27 Million in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,000. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.06% of Jackson Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 16.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,933,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,547 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,175,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,813,000 after acquiring an additional 399,665 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 45,699.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,241,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,184 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,979,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,334,000 after acquiring an additional 528,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Jackson Financial by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,107,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,729,000 after acquiring an additional 122,302 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

JXN opened at $78.00 on Friday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $81.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.15.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

In other news, Director Derek G. Kirkland purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.67 per share, with a total value of $194,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,206.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Derek G. Kirkland purchased 3,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.67 per share, with a total value of $194,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,206.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $983,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,405 shares in the company, valued at $7,067,956.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

