Assetmark Inc. Purchases 27,986 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 27,986 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,752,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,889,000 after buying an additional 3,092,376 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 10,837,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,876,000 after purchasing an additional 75,726 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,090,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,212,000 after purchasing an additional 111,826 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in Vale by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 8,694,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,505,000 after purchasing an additional 911,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Vale by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,396,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $13.63. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $16.08.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Vale had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 19.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VALE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

