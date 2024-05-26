Assetmark Inc. Purchases 354 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in STERIS by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in STERIS in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in STERIS in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STERIS Stock Performance

NYSE STE opened at $229.17 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $195.47 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.46.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total value of $469,831.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,085.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $469,831.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,085.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,477 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.60.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

