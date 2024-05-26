Assetmark Inc. Purchases 827 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,925 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,171,000 after acquiring an additional 44,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,777,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Quanta Services by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,539,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,086,000 after acquiring an additional 49,602 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Quanta Services by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,452,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,691,000 after acquiring an additional 54,268 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Quanta Services by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,412,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,253,000 after acquiring an additional 40,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,502.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PWR. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Get Our Latest Report on PWR

Quanta Services Trading Up 2.5 %

PWR stock opened at $283.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.98. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.74 and a fifty-two week high of $285.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.