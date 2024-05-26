Assetmark Inc. Purchases 9,983 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,547 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,983 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,866 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 53,264 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 873,977 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $56,476,000 after buying an additional 37,084 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 47,499 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $65.04 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $112.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.29.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.8722 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

