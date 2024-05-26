Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $746.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Malvisi bought 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $201,795.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,498.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 26,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $597,095.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 73,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,068.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Malvisi purchased 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $201,795.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,498.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

