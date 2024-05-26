Assetmark Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEE. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,238,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,132,000 after buying an additional 2,159,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,968,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 343.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 751,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,452,000 after purchasing an additional 582,331 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 6,889.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 563,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,516,000 after purchasing an additional 555,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,020,000 after purchasing an additional 482,974 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.31. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 94.93%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SEE. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

