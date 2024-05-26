Assetmark Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,482 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Target alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $145.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.85. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TGT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.41.

Read Our Latest Report on Target

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.