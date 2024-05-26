Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ASB. Barclays upped their price target on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Associated Banc Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ASB stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $22.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average is $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $322.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.00 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $105,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $105,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $106,553.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,591.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,529 shares of company stock valued at $564,115 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Associated Banc

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $892,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the third quarter worth about $7,561,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,826,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,461,000 after purchasing an additional 490,321 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Associated Banc by 92.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,524,000 after buying an additional 687,552 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 7.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

