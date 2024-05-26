Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Position Boosted by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Assurant alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Assurant by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Assurant by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Assurant by 104.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Assurant by 52.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $226,048.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total value of $365,304.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $648,923.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $226,048.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,983.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,788 shares of company stock worth $2,248,489. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Price Performance

Assurant Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $168.99 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $118.45 and a one year high of $189.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.15 and a 200-day moving average of $172.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.25.

View Our Latest Report on AIZ

About Assurant

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.