ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AACG opened at $0.85 on Friday. ATA Creativity Global has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ATA Creativity Global in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,553 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

