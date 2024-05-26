Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Atlantic American Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of AAME stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. Atlantic American has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.66 million, a P/E ratio of -32.99 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $46.75 million for the quarter.
Atlantic American Company Profile
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.
