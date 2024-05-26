Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX) vs. Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM) Financial Review

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) and Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Augmedix and Micromobility.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augmedix -41.95% -178.34% -38.74% Micromobility.com -723.83% N/A -390.79%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.1% of Augmedix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of Micromobility.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Augmedix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Micromobility.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Augmedix has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micromobility.com has a beta of -0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Augmedix and Micromobility.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augmedix 0 1 2 0 2.67 Micromobility.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Augmedix presently has a consensus price target of $3.88, suggesting a potential upside of 239.91%. Given Augmedix’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Augmedix is more favorable than Micromobility.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Augmedix and Micromobility.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augmedix $44.85 million 1.24 -$19.17 million ($0.43) -2.65 Micromobility.com $9.84 million 0.08 -$62.06 million N/A N/A

Augmedix has higher revenue and earnings than Micromobility.com.

Summary

Augmedix beats Micromobility.com on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Augmedix

(Get Free Report)

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Micromobility.com

(Get Free Report)

Micromobility.com Inc., an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. The company operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. It offers e-scooters, e- bicycles, and e-mopeds. The company provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. It is also involved in the acquisition, commercialization, and distribution of contents, such as live sport events; and provision of Helbiz Kitchen, a delivery-only ghost kitchen restaurant that specializes in preparing meals. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

