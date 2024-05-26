Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Avinger in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Avinger Trading Down 8.0 %

AVGR opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $4.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.22. Avinger has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The medical device company reported ($3.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($4.57). The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 million. Research analysts forecast that Avinger will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

