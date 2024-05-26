AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.33.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Price Performance

AXS stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.21. AXIS Capital has a 52-week low of $51.61 and a 52-week high of $72.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AXIS Capital

In related news, Director W Marston Becker bought 3,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.58 per share, for a total transaction of $201,404.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,842.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director W Marston Becker bought 3,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.58 per share, for a total transaction of $201,404.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,842.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Millegan acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.49 per share, with a total value of $100,086.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at $644,553.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXIS Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,707,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,113,000 after acquiring an additional 75,085 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,785,000 after acquiring an additional 27,750 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,976,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,808,000 after acquiring an additional 72,913 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,321,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,928,000 after acquiring an additional 545,546 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,776,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,144,000 after buying an additional 16,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About AXIS Capital

(Get Free Report

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.