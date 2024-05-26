Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 16.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADXS opened at $0.25 on Friday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.67.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The company's lead candidates under development include AL102, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor for desmoid tumors; and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia.

