Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Up to $5.67

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.67, but opened at $6.22. Azul shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 757,327 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZUL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Azul in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.12.

Azul Trading Up 5.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.08. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.94.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Equities analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azul

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Azul by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Azul by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 24,054 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Azul by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Azul by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 874,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 82,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Azul during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

Featured Stories

