Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) VP Sells $18,027.60 in Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) VP Tina Cessna sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $18,027.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Tina Cessna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Tina Cessna sold 2,212 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $14,931.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Tina Cessna sold 20,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $199,000.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Tina Cessna sold 2,129 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $20,949.36.

Backblaze Stock Down 1.6 %

BLZE stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $276.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51. Backblaze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLZE shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Backblaze from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Backblaze from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Backblaze from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BLZE

Institutional Trading of Backblaze

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLZE. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,479,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Backblaze by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 689,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,052,000 after buying an additional 371,851 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

About Backblaze

(Get Free Report)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.