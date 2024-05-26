Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.94.

BKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,706,000. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 3,824.9% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 134,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 131,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Recommended Stories

