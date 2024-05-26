Bank of America Begins Coverage on Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Equities researchers at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s previous close.

BWMN has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised Bowman Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

BWMN stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.02. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.88 million, a P/E ratio of -49.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.38. Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $92.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $154,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 404,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,517,437.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $311,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,852.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $154,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 404,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,517,437.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,199 shares of company stock valued at $6,320,347. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 25.2% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the third quarter worth about $208,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

