Bank of America Upgrades Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) to Buy

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $4.50. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.17 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Gerdau Price Performance

Shares of GGB opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69. Gerdau has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 9.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Gerdau will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Gerdau by 463.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 190,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 156,941 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,258,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 34,487 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 1,092,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 23,727 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,086,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,025,000 after purchasing an additional 378,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

