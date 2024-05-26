Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQPG) Declares Interim Dividend of $1.40

Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQPG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, May 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.396 per share on Sunday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Bank of Queensland’s previous interim dividend of $1.35.

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

