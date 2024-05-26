Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) Raises Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.4602 per share on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from Bank of the Philippine Islands’s previous dividend of $0.40.

Get Bank of the Philippine Islands alerts:

Bank of the Philippine Islands Price Performance

Shares of BPHLY opened at C$42.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.05. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a 52 week low of C$33.27 and a 52 week high of C$45.51.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Bank of the Philippine Islands, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to retail and corporate clients in the Philippines. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit taking and servicing; and consumer lending, such as home mortgages, auto loans, and credit card finance, as well as remittance services to individual and retail markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the Philippine Islands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the Philippine Islands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.