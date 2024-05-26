Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) Raises Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.4602 per share on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from Bank of the Philippine Islands’s previous dividend of $0.40.
Bank of the Philippine Islands Price Performance
Shares of BPHLY opened at C$42.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.05. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a 52 week low of C$33.27 and a 52 week high of C$45.51.
Bank of the Philippine Islands Company Profile
