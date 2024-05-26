Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) EVP Sells $14,484.00 in Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) EVP Steven H. Brunner sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $14,484.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,786.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Performance

BWFG opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.37. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $30.83. The company has a market cap of $191.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Bankwell Financial Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Institutional Trading of Bankwell Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWFG. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 131,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,592 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 134.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 60,433 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

