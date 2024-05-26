BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stock Holdings Lessened by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 120,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BCE by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BCE by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

BCE Stock Down 0.7 %

BCE stock opened at $33.57 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $46.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BCE had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.738 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 204.86%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

