Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TTD shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark upped their price target on Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.01.

Trade Desk Trading Up 2.4 %

TTD opened at $94.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.53 and its 200 day moving average is $77.69. The company has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.88, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $97.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $6,335,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 824,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,605,138.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $8,438,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at $19,869,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $6,335,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,605,138.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 471,637 shares of company stock worth $39,915,515. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

