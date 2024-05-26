Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 714 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,804 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 39.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $547,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,030 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in eBay by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,167,875 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $495,407,000 after buying an additional 289,071 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,182,095 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $360,749,000 after buying an additional 1,130,089 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,979,291 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $307,717,000 after buying an additional 209,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,438 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $272,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay stock opened at $54.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.08.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.45.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

