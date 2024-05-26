Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes $286,000 Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,881,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,175,000 after acquiring an additional 181,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,247,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,884,000 after purchasing an additional 168,127 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,357,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,996,000 after purchasing an additional 45,227 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,901,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,697,000 after purchasing an additional 67,753 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Globe Life by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,200,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,109,000 after buying an additional 29,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Globe Life from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $81.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.03. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $132.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.01). Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

In other news, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $179,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $790,006. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.43 per share, with a total value of $42,215.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $179,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,000 shares of company stock worth $331,435. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

