Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance

BBGI opened at $0.66 on Friday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Beasley Broadcast Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

