Beldex Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $208.97 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 26th. During the last week, Beldex has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $208.97 million and $1.32 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0324 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,809.70 or 0.05515835 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00053938 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00011608 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00016475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00017706 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00012141 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,416,401 coins and its circulating supply is 6,447,036,401 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

